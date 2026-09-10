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Mike Fuller & Jana Pochop @ Chalice Abbey

Mike Fuller & Jana Pochop @ Chalice Abbey

Woo hoo! A song swap with Mike Fuller and our friend Jana Pochop! Jana and Mike went to the same high school and the same guitar teacher a couple of decades apart. Jana has a great new release called Powerlines. prepare for a great evening! We'll have the usual refreshments, and the Fair Trade Store will be open for your shopping needs. Don't miss it!

Chalice Abbey
$15.00
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Barefoot Productions/Chalice Abbey

Artist Group Info

Mike Fuller & Jana Pochop
Mikefullerplays@gmail.com
Chalice Abbey
2717 Stanley St.
Amarillo, Texas 79109
8065762480
kristinefuller36@gmail.com
https://chaliceabbey.org/