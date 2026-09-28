Night Glow - the Art with Fire (Amarillo)
Night Glow - the Art with Fire (Amarillo)
There will be live demonstrations of glassblowing, torch working, raku firings, aluminum casting, and fire art.
The Amarillo College Fire Academy will be joining us for some very large demonstrations! This will be the best year yet, and you don’t want to miss it.
- October 10 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the new Street Gallery at Arts in the Sunset (Northwest Corner)
- Admission is FREE
- Food Trucks
- Vendors
- Family Friendly
Arts in the Sunset
06:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Arts in the Sunset
3701 Plains Blvd.Amarillo, Texas 79102
806-354-8802
director@amarilloartinstitute.org