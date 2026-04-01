Nonpartisan Candidate Forum: League of Women Voters of Amarillo

Amarillo LWV’s Nonpartisan Candidate Forum Welcomes Voters to “Meet the Candidates” on Thursday, October 15.

To some, October means pumpkin spice lattes. To the engaged voters of Amarillo, it means something much bigger. It’s a time when one can find Nonpartisan Voters Guides distributed throughout town—at public libraries, coffee shops and grocery stores—followed by a mid-month gathering in a downtown bank basement where folks can get up-close and personal with those running for office. And what’s sweeter than the Fall flavor of democracy?

With early voting only 10 days away, the League of Women Voters of Amarillo hopes to attract a big crowd for this year’s pre-midterm Nonpartisan Candidate Forum, sponsored by Raise Your Hand Texas and Elevate Amarillo. It’s scheduled for Thursday, October 15th at 6:00 pm (with doors open at 5:30 pm) in the Virgil Patterson Auditorium, located in Happy State Bank (7th & Taylor). Light refreshments will be provided.

“We’re so excited for this year’s lineup, and there’s certainly a lot of energy among voters looking to cast a ballot in the upcoming election,” said Skylar Gallop, the evening’s moderator.

The community is encouraged to come early, as the event will start promptly at 6 pm. Attendees should come with questions, as they will be collected for consideration as time permits.

“We hope for a big turnout,” said Hope Stokes, one of LWV of Amarillo’s two Co-Presidents. “We’ll have print copies of our Nonpartisan Voters Guide on site, so voters looking for more info on these candidates will leave this event well-informed.”

Co-President Jackie Phommahaxay Murguia encourages everyone to make the time to engage with this event, even if they’re unable to make it in person. “The League is honored to continue our partnership with News Channel 10 again this year, so the entire forum will be livestreamed on their website,” she said. “So technically you can watch it from home in your pajamas!”

REMINDER: The midterm election will take place on Tuesday, November 3, and early voting in Texas starts on Tuesday, October 19th and runs through October 30.

You can find our Nonpartisan Voters Guides all over Amarillo, but you can also view digital versions (in English and Spanish) on the League’s website.

For additional information about elections, candidates, and policy, the League encourages voters to check out the recent episodes of their podcast, The Lone Star Deep Dive — especially the one featuring Christy Benge (Potter County Elections Administrator) and Shannon Lackey (Randall County Elections Administrator) answering questions about mail-in ballots, challenges to the Texas voter rolls, voting access, and registration status. “Our elections administrators shared hard facts about voting in our region, how county offices safeguard our elections, and what’s been making waves in their offices and statewide,” said Tonya Kleuskens, podcast host.

The League invites every community member to join us as we work toward our mission: “Empowering voters. Defending Democracy.”

For more information, please contact LWV of Amarillo at amarillolwv@gmail.com.

