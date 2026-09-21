Open Doors Amarillo: a community conversation on service animal access

Every day, a service dog team is wrongfully denied access to a public space, even though this right is federally protected by the ADA.

We will enjoy an evening of connection, refreshments, real stories from service dog handlers, and a short practical training on welcoming service dog teams in our community.

Service dog handlers, business owners, and neighbors are all welcome to our event. Together, we can build a community where service animal teams are respected, included, and welcomed everywhere.

Attendance is free, but please RSVP here:

www.tinyurl.com/OpenDoorsAma