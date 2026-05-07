Paint Bug Ranch Purple for June Elder Abuse Awareness Month
Paint Bug Ranch Purple for June Elder Abuse Awareness Month
We will be painting Bug Ranch Purple to help bring awareness to Elder Abuse for June Elder Abuse Awareness Month. Will have a resource fair and food trucks! Cars will have a base coat of purple and you can bring your own paint to leave your mark.
Bug Ranch
09:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Fri, 29 May 2026
Event Supported By
Adult Protective Services
4325309896
marci.leffler@dfps.texas.gov
Artist Group Info
marci.leffler@dfps.texas.gov
Bug Ranch
1415 Sunrise Dr.Amarillo, Texas 79104
4325309896
marci.leffler@dfps.texas.gov