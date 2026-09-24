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[LIVE MUSIC] Pampa's Tribute to Woody Guthrie (Texas)

[LIVE MUSIC] Pampa's Tribute to Woody Guthrie (Texas)

Since 1992, Pampa has played host to a Woody Guthrie Tribute concert.

It has changed over the years, but the idea is still the same — we strive to keep Woody's legacy alive through music and fellowship.

This year it will be held at the Pampa Senior Citizen Center Saturday, October 3.

The evening begins at 6 p.m. with a chicken enchilada dinner followed by a 7 p.m. performance by the Fossil River Band.

There will be plenty of room to dance and you'll have a chance to win some cash by entering our 50/50 drawing!

ALL AGES are welcome to this family-friendly event.

Proceeds go to help pay for the operation of the Woody Guthrie Folk Music Center.

Pampa Senior Citizens Center
$20
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Woody Guthrie Folk Music Center a 501 (c) (3) organization
http://www.woodyguthriepampatx.com

Artist Group Info

Fossil River Band
michaelsinks@hotmail.com
Pampa Senior Citizens Center
500 W Francis
Pampa, Texas 79065
8066650883
michaelsinks@hotmail.com
http://woodyguthriepampatx.com