[LIVE MUSIC] Pampa's Tribute to Woody Guthrie (Texas)

Since 1992, Pampa has played host to a Woody Guthrie Tribute concert.

It has changed over the years, but the idea is still the same — we strive to keep Woody's legacy alive through music and fellowship.

This year it will be held at the Pampa Senior Citizen Center Saturday, October 3.

The evening begins at 6 p.m. with a chicken enchilada dinner followed by a 7 p.m. performance by the Fossil River Band.

There will be plenty of room to dance and you'll have a chance to win some cash by entering our 50/50 drawing!

ALL AGES are welcome to this family-friendly event.

Proceeds go to help pay for the operation of the Woody Guthrie Folk Music Center.