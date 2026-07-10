Plemons Bridge Live on The Barfield Patio
Plemons Bridge Live on The Barfield Patio
Local Amarillo Indie Rock band: Plemons Bridge performs an acoustic full band set on the second floor patio of the historic Barfield Hotel. Enjoy the excellent views of downtown Amarillo on Polk street. Patio Vista has a great selection of food and beverages as well.
The Barfield Autograph Collection
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 31 Jul 2026
Artist Group Info
Plemons Bridge
luis.loudandheavybooking@gmail.com
The Barfield Autograph Collection
600 S. Polk St.Amarillo, Texas 79101
(806) 342-5600
catherine.meck@windowonawiderworld.org