R.W. Hampton's My Country Party

Make plans for an unforgettable evening under the stars. Amarillo's own R.W. Hampton—named one of American Cowboy Magazine's Top 50 All-Time Greatest Singers of Country and Western Music—brings his signature sound to the breathtaking Palo Duro Canyon on Friday, April 17 at 7:30 p.m. at Bar Z Winery (19290 Farm to Market 1541).

This isn't just a concert. It's the official launch party for My Country—Hampton's first studio album in more than a decade (released on May 29). Fans will be the among the first to hear the new tracks live, alongside special guests Mary Kaye Holt and Dave Alexander.

VIP Reception: 6:00 p.m. | Showtime: 7:30 p.m. (Food trucks and vendors will also be onsite.) Tickets go on sale July 1 at

rwhampton.com/product/my-country-party

For over two decades, the award-winning Hampton has been the authentic voice of the American West—beloved by working cowboys, rodeo stars, and city dwellers alike. He's shared honors with legends like Gene Autry, Johnny Cash, and Willie Nelson, yet he remains pure cowboy: living the early mornings, hard work, and open ranges he sings about.

My Country delivers exactly what fans crave—anthems of freedom, heritage, and the cowboy way of life, anchored by Hampton's unwavering patriotism and family values.

“With a deep country baritone as classic as they come, RW Hampton’s music is both exquisitely throwback and genuine. This Texas-born cowboy conveys a real-deal credibility to go with his masterful vocals.”

— Roots Music Review