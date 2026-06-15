© 2026
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ragtown Arts Gallery Grand Opening!

Ragtown Arts Gallery Grand Opening!

This is the Grand opening of Leslie Patterson's Ragtown Arts Gallery on Historic Route 66, Located in the Painted Gulch at 1900 SW 6th st. Founder and artist Leslie Patterson has been a dedicated fixture in the Amarillo art community for the last decade, actively collaborating with multiple art groups to promote local talent. While her work is regularly showcased at the Amarillo Art Institute, this new gallery—nestled in the Painted Gulch area behind Penny Clark’s well-known Texas Route 66 Visitor Center—marks an exciting new chapter.

Painted Gulch
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Painted Gulch Live
8064377333
strife2013@gmail.com

Artist Group Info

Leslie Patterson
ragtownarts@gmail.com
https://ragtownarts.wixsite.com/ragtown-arts
Painted Gulch
1900 SW 6th St
Amarillo, Texas 79106
8064377333
strife2013@gmail.com