Ragtown Arts Gallery Grand Opening!
Ragtown Arts Gallery Grand Opening!
This is the Grand opening of Leslie Patterson's Ragtown Arts Gallery on Historic Route 66, Located in the Painted Gulch at 1900 SW 6th st. Founder and artist Leslie Patterson has been a dedicated fixture in the Amarillo art community for the last decade, actively collaborating with multiple art groups to promote local talent. While her work is regularly showcased at the Amarillo Art Institute, this new gallery—nestled in the Painted Gulch area behind Penny Clark’s well-known Texas Route 66 Visitor Center—marks an exciting new chapter.
Painted Gulch
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Painted Gulch Live
8064377333
strife2013@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Leslie Patterson
ragtownarts@gmail.com
Painted Gulch
1900 SW 6th StAmarillo, Texas 79106
8064377333
strife2013@gmail.com