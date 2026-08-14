Repair Cafe
Repair Cafe
Bring a beloved but broken item and work with our volunteer fixers to repair it! This is a free hands-on experience, and you will stay with your item. If time allows, you can enter another item (40 pounds max) into the repair queue. Fixers will be on hand to work on appliances, knife sharpening, furniture, clothing/textiles and lawn mowers/weed eaters.
Warford Activity Center
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
City of Amarillo: Parks and Rec Senior Services
5754964330
kari.bachman@amarillo.gov
Artist Group Info
kari.bachman@amarillo.gov
Warford Activity Center
1330 NW 18th AveAmarillo, 79107
(806) 803-9785
contact@amarilloparks.org