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Repair Cafe

Repair Cafe

Bring a beloved but broken item and work with our volunteer fixers to repair it! This is a free hands-on experience, and you will stay with your item. If time allows, you can enter another item (40 pounds max) into the repair queue. Fixers will be on hand to work on appliances, knife sharpening, furniture, clothing/textiles and lawn mowers/weed eaters.

Warford Activity Center
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

City of Amarillo: Parks and Rec Senior Services
5754964330
kari.bachman@amarillo.gov
https://www.amarilloparks.org/

Artist Group Info

kari.bachman@amarillo.gov
Warford Activity Center
1330 NW 18th Ave
Amarillo, 79107
(806) 803-9785
contact@amarilloparks.org
https://www.amarilloparks.org/warford-center