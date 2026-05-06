Richard Michael Hall - Live at The 806 Coffee + Lounge

Arkansas-native Richard Michael Hall makes his debut at The 806 on Friday, March 15th, fresh off the release of his newest album, "Church Songs." RMH, as fans lovingly call him, opens up to us in a colloquially poetic way about his experiences in faith, its institutions, and the inner battle that has culminated in a conflict between the two. The assortment of tongue-and-cheek humor and deep divulgences are delivered with broad influence, from the boldness of irreverent folk singers to the attitude of the punk-house.

His wide vocal range, steadfast rhythm, and impressive guitar-playing is consistently juxtaposed with his laid back, "what you see is what you get" attitude, a theme notably present in his casual ruminations on the meaning and the mundanity of it all.