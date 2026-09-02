Ring Bells Across America on Constitution Day Sept. 17

The Dodge City chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution invites the public to participate in "Bells Across America," a call to action to all patriots, at 3 p.m. (Central Time) on Constitution Day Thursday, Sept. 17.

This event honors the ongoing America 250 celebration.

Participants are encouraged to contact churches, schools, courthouses, fire houses, veterans' home and organizations, and city governments, requesting them to ring bells on Sept. 17. This should occur for one minute at 3 p.m. CT (Central Time) so that bells are heard simultaneously from coast to coast.

Constitution week extends from Sept. 17 to 23.

"The United States Constitution has proven itself the most marvelously elastic compilation of rules of government ever written." -- President Franklin D. Roosevelt