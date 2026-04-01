Rocky Horror Picture Show 18+ (Amarillo)

Join us for a frightfully fun Halloween eve at our 18+ screenings of Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975) inside the Don Harrington Discovery Center's immersive Space Theater, in partnership with PFLAG Amarillo!

• Movies are Friday, October 30 at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

• Doors open 15 minutes before

Costumes encouraged! Grab your friends, dress in your best Halloween look, and get ready for an extra special showing of Rocky Horror Picture Show—exclusively for adults!

Purchase a ticket + concessions wristband for unlimited themed drinks and popcorn all night long!

A valid ID showing 21+ age & concessions wristbands are required for alcoholic drink option access (drinks will not be sold individually).

Prop Bags are included ONLY WITH Concession Wristband ticket purchases and will NOT be available for movie ticket-only purchases.

If you haven’t pre-purchased, don’t worry—wristbands will be available to buy at the front desk.

While the screening will be in our Space Theater, it will not be a dome-style movie, as that would ruin the quality of the show. We have worked to make sure that the quality, size of display, and sound will be sure to make you shiver with antici...pation!

