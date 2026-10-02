[LIVE MUSIC] Roman Carbajal @ The Toppled Turtle (Dumas, Texas)
[LIVE MUSIC] Roman Carbajal @ The Toppled Turtle (Dumas, Texas)
Cold drinks and live music from Roman Carbajal at Toppled Turtle Brewing Company in Dumas! Friday, October 9, from 8 to 10 p.m. 102 E 7th St, Dumas, TX. No cover.
Toppled Turtle Brewery
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 9 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Loud and Heavy Booking
Grant.loudandheavybooking@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Roman Carbajal
Toppled Turtle Brewery
102 E. 7th StreetDumas, 79029
(806) 421-6863
toppledturtlebrewing@gmail.com