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"Rooted in Foster Farms" Membership Drive

"Rooted in Foster Farms" Membership Drive

You are cordially invited to the Prairie Museum of Art & History’s “Rooted in Foster Farms” membership drive. This event is free to attend, and takes place on Saturday, October 3rd, beginning at 7 PM in the Cooper Barn.

Cocktails and heavy hors d'oeuvres will be offered as refreshments.

Entertainment will be provided by Scott Kirby, who offers a historic muscial/visual experience.

We look forward to hosting you.

Prairie Museum of Art & History
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Prairie Museum of Art & History
785-460-4590
info@prairiemuseum.org
https://prairiemuseum.org/

Artist Group Info

Scott Kirby
Prairie Museum of Art & History
1905 South Franklin Ave
Colby, Kansas 67701
785-460-4590
info@prairiemuseum.org
http://www.prairiemuseum.org