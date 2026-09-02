You are cordially invited to the Prairie Museum of Art & History’s “Rooted in Foster Farms” membership drive. This event is free to attend, and takes place on Saturday, October 3rd, beginning at 7 PM in the Cooper Barn.

Cocktails and heavy hors d'oeuvres will be offered as refreshments.

Entertainment will be provided by Scott Kirby, who offers a historic muscial/visual experience.

We look forward to hosting you.