"Rooted in Foster Farms" Membership Drive
"Rooted in Foster Farms" Membership Drive
You are cordially invited to the Prairie Museum of Art & History’s “Rooted in Foster Farms” membership drive. This event is free to attend, and takes place on Saturday, October 3rd, beginning at 7 PM in the Cooper Barn.
Cocktails and heavy hors d'oeuvres will be offered as refreshments.
Entertainment will be provided by Scott Kirby, who offers a historic muscial/visual experience.
We look forward to hosting you.
Prairie Museum of Art & History
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Prairie Museum of Art & History
785-460-4590
info@prairiemuseum.org
Artist Group Info
Scott Kirby
Prairie Museum of Art & History
1905 South Franklin AveColby, Kansas 67701
785-460-4590
info@prairiemuseum.org