Rupert Wates @ Chalice Abbey

Singer-Songwriter Rupert Wates makes his first visit to Amarillo on Friday June 19. Doors open at 630 and the show starts at 7. There is a $15.00 suggested donation at the door. The Fair Trade Store will be open for your shopping pleasure.

Multi award winning singer-songwriter Wates combines unforgettable songs with virtuoso guitar playing. His music is the fruit of twenty years at the top of his profession. Folk tinged, with flavors of jazz and even classical, it bears the impression of his English roots as well as his years in New York City and on the road in America. By turns witty and moving, his songs will go straight to your heart'