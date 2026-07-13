Ruth Ellen Lynch and Jazz Plus in concert

Don't miss LIVE JAZZ in Amarillo, TX! Amarillo's own Ruth Ellen Lynch & Jazz Plus are returning to Crush Wine Bar & Grill. On Thursday, July 16th from 6pm – 9pm. Join us for dinner, dessert or even cocktails! Enjoy a selection of jazz and blues, standards, and even country songs performed in a jazz style. Featuring Ruth Ellen on vocals, the band also includes Bob Hopkins, piano and Pete Rose on bass.