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Ruth Ellen Lynch and Jazz Plus in concert

Ruth Ellen Lynch and Jazz Plus in concert

Don't miss LIVE JAZZ in Amarillo, TX! Amarillo's own Ruth Ellen Lynch & Jazz Plus are returning to Crush Wine Bar & Grill. On Thursday, July 16th from 6pm – 9pm. Join us for dinner, dessert or even cocktails! Enjoy a selection of jazz and blues, standards, and even country songs performed in a jazz style. Featuring Ruth Ellen on vocals, the band also includes Bob Hopkins, piano and Pete Rose on bass.

Crush Wine, Bar and Grill
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 16 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Crush Wine Bar & Grill
https://www.crushamarillo.com

Artist Group Info

Ruth Ellen Lynch
rlynch@hppr.org
Crush Wine, Bar and Grill
627 South Polk Street
Amarillo, Texas 79101
(806) 418-2011
seth@crushamarillo.com
https://www.crushamarillo.com