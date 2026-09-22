Savor the Goods: Fire and Flavor with Chef Steven Raichlen (Amarillo)
Savor the Goods: Fire and Flavor with Chef Steven Raichlen (Amarillo)
Savor the Goods is Amarillo’s best dinner series -- we guarantee this event is a one-of-a-kind experience you don’t want to miss!
Join us for an unforgettable evening featuring Chef Steven Raichlen, known for PBS favorites Steven Raichlen's Planet Barbecue, Steven Raichlen's Project Fire, and past series Primal Grill and Barbecue University.
Steven will be in Amarillo for a special night celebrating the release of his new cookbook, arriving in October 2026. Local pitmaster Tyler Frazer, owner and operator of Tyler's Barbeque, will prepare a dinner inspired by Steven's career in the industry.
MENU
Appetizers:
Texas Twinkies with an Espresso Barbecue Glaze
Blistered Tomato and Ricotta Bruschetta with a Pesto Drizzle
Entrees:
Planet Barbecue Brisket
Smoked Chicken with Alabama White Sauce
Sides:
Brisket Baked Beans
Smoked Roasted German-style Potato Salad
Desserts:
Mexican Chocolate Pudding
Smoked Cheesecake with a Brown Sugar Honey Sauce
Panhandle PBS thanks you in advance for your support of our programs and content. We simply would not exist without your generosity. We hope to see you at our Savor the Goods event!