Savor the Goods: Fire and Flavor with Chef Steven Raichlen (Amarillo)

Savor the Goods is Amarillo’s best dinner series -- we guarantee this event is a one-of-a-kind experience you don’t want to miss!

Join us for an unforgettable evening featuring Chef Steven Raichlen, known for PBS favorites Steven Raichlen's Planet Barbecue, Steven Raichlen's Project Fire, and past series Primal Grill and Barbecue University.

Steven will be in Amarillo for a special night celebrating the release of his new cookbook, arriving in October 2026. Local pitmaster Tyler Frazer, owner and operator of Tyler's Barbeque, will prepare a dinner inspired by Steven's career in the industry.

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Appetizers:

Texas Twinkies with an Espresso Barbecue Glaze

Blistered Tomato and Ricotta Bruschetta with a Pesto Drizzle

Entrees:

Planet Barbecue Brisket

Smoked Chicken with Alabama White Sauce

Sides:

Brisket Baked Beans

Smoked Roasted German-style Potato Salad

Desserts:

Mexican Chocolate Pudding

Smoked Cheesecake with a Brown Sugar Honey Sauce

Panhandle PBS thanks you in advance for your support of our programs and content. We simply would not exist without your generosity. We hope to see you at our Savor the Goods event!

