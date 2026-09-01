Saxophone and Strings: Loops and Lullabies
Saxophone and Strings: Loops and Lullabies
James Barger, saxophone | George Jackson, conductor
Amarillo Chamber Orchestra
Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings
George Gershwin: Lullaby for String Orchestra
Glazunov: Saxophone Concerto | John Adams: Shaker Loops
Amarillo Botanical Gardens
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 30 Jan 2027
Event Supported By
Chamber Music Amarillo
806-376-8782
yara@amarillosymphony.org
Artist Group Info
Chamber Music Amarillo
info@amarillosymphony.org
Amarillo Botanical Gardens
1400 STREIT DRIVEAmarillo, Texas 79106
(806) 352-6513
info@abgardens.org