Scott Sean White in Concert
Scott Sean White in Concert
An incredible talent in an historic listening room. Scott Sean White "...he’s 2026's James Taylor...”
- Americana Highways
"One of the finest, most searching songwriters of the day...”
- Alan Cackett Reviews
Donation show at the Woody Guthrie Folk Music Center in Pampa
Scott has been with us here before and we're excited to host him again, join us for a great show and give him some love from Pampa!
Woody Guthrie Folk Music Center
$5 at door
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 23 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
The Woody Guthrie Folk Music Center a 501 (c) (3) organization
Artist Group Info
Scott Sean White
michaelsinks@hotmail.com
Woody Guthrie Folk Music Center
320 S CuylerPampa, Texas 79065
(806) 664-0824
michaelsinks@hotmail.com