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Scott Sean White in Concert

Scott Sean White in Concert

An incredible talent in an historic listening room. Scott Sean White "...he’s 2026's James Taylor...”

- Americana Highways

"One of the finest, most searching songwriters of the day...”

- Alan Cackett Reviews

Donation show at the Woody Guthrie Folk Music Center in Pampa

Scott has been with us here before and we're excited to host him again, join us for a great show and give him some love from Pampa!

Woody Guthrie Folk Music Center
$5 at door
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 23 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Woody Guthrie Folk Music Center a 501 (c) (3) organization
http://www.woodyguthriepampatx.com

Artist Group Info

Scott Sean White
michaelsinks@hotmail.com
https://www.scottseanwhite.com/
Woody Guthrie Folk Music Center
320 S Cuyler
Pampa, Texas 79065
(806) 664-0824
michaelsinks@hotmail.com
http://woodyguthriepampatx.com