Scott Sean White in Concert

An incredible talent in an historic listening room. Scott Sean White "...he’s 2026's James Taylor...”

- Americana Highways

"One of the finest, most searching songwriters of the day...”

- Alan Cackett Reviews

Donation show at the Woody Guthrie Folk Music Center in Pampa

Scott has been with us here before and we're excited to host him again, join us for a great show and give him some love from Pampa!