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Simply Strings- Hays Symphony Concert

Simply Strings- Hays Symphony Concert

The strings section of the Hays Symphony will fill the church with music from the Baroque to the 20th Century. Featuring flutists Hilary Shepard and Mel Sauer

St. Joseph Catholic Church
07:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Hays Symphony at Fort Hays State University
785-628-4533
hayssymphony@gmail.com
hayssymphony.org

Artist Group Info

joancrull32@gmail.com
St. Joseph Catholic Church
215 W 13th St.
Hays, Kansas 67601
stjoseph@stjoehays.com