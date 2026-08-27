Simply Strings- Hays Symphony Concert
Simply Strings- Hays Symphony Concert
The strings section of the Hays Symphony will fill the church with music from the Baroque to the 20th Century. Featuring flutists Hilary Shepard and Mel Sauer
St. Joseph Catholic Church
07:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Hays Symphony at Fort Hays State University
785-628-4533
hayssymphony@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
joancrull32@gmail.com
St. Joseph Catholic Church
215 W 13th St.Hays, Kansas 67601
stjoseph@stjoehays.com