Songwriters in the Round

Woh Hoo! It’s Songwriter in the Round time! This time we have a group of long-standing members of the Amarillo music scene. Michael Blackwell-making his 1st appearance with us, Maggie Burt, Andy Chase Cundiff and your host Mike Fuller. The combined number of years on the scene…it’s a lot. The doors will open at 6:30, and the show starts at 7:00. We will have the usual refreshments, and the Fair Trade Stoe will be open. There is a suggested donation of $15.00 at the door. This is one not to be missed!