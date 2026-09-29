Songwriters in the Round @ The GoldenLight Cantina (Amarillo)
Songwriters in the Round @ The GoldenLight Cantina (Amarillo)
Songwriters in the Round at The GoldenLight Cantina! Four songwriters, one stage, trading songs all night.
Lineup: Remy DeLara, Dylan Stewart, Caroline Cooper, Derek Porterfield
$10 cover, 21+. Music at 9 PM.
Tickets: https://tix.loudandheavybooking.com/e/songwriters-in-the-round-golden-light
Golden Light Cantina
$10
09:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Loud & Heavy Booking
Grant.loudandheavybooking@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Remy DeLara, Dylan Stewart, Caroline Cooper, Derek Porterfield
Golden Light Cantina
2906 6th AveAmarillo , Texas 79106
(806) 374-9237
info@glcamarillo.com