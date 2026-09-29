Songwriters in the Round @ The GoldenLight Cantina (Amarillo)

Songwriters in the Round at The GoldenLight Cantina! Four songwriters, one stage, trading songs all night.

Lineup: Remy DeLara, Dylan Stewart, Caroline Cooper, Derek Porterfield

$10 cover, 21+. Music at 9 PM.

Tickets: https://tix.loudandheavybooking.com/e/songwriters-in-the-round-golden-light