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Songwriters in the Round @ The GoldenLight Cantina (Amarillo)

Songwriters in the Round @ The GoldenLight Cantina (Amarillo)

Songwriters in the Round at The GoldenLight Cantina! Four songwriters, one stage, trading songs all night.

Lineup: Remy DeLara, Dylan Stewart, Caroline Cooper, Derek Porterfield

$10 cover, 21+. Music at 9 PM.
Tickets: https://tix.loudandheavybooking.com/e/songwriters-in-the-round-golden-light

Golden Light Cantina
$10
09:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Loud & Heavy Booking
Grant.loudandheavybooking@gmail.com
https://www.loudandheavybooking.com/

Artist Group Info

Remy DeLara, Dylan Stewart, Caroline Cooper, Derek Porterfield
Golden Light Cantina
2906 6th Ave
Amarillo , Texas 79106
(806) 374-9237
info@glcamarillo.com
https://goldenlightcafe.com