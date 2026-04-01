Spooktacular Family Fun Day at HorseThief Reservoir (Jetmore, Kan.)
Spooktacular Family Fun Day at HorseThief Reservoir (Jetmore, Kan.)
Grab your costumes and join us for a spooktacular day!
Campers, decorate your sites and stock up on candy because Trick-or-Treating on the campgrounds is from 2 to 4 p.m.
Not camping? No problem! Businesses, clubs, and residents are welcome to join our FREE Trunk-or-Treat if they call the office to sign up!
Games, inflatables, train rides, face painting and more will be from 2 to 6 p.m. For unlimited play, purchase a $15 wristband.
Wild West Zombie Laser Tag starts at 6 p.m.!
The Park/Reservoir is open 24 hrs a day.
HorseThief Reservoir
$0 - $15
02:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
HorseThief Reservoir
(620) 253-8464
info@horsethiefreservoir.com
HorseThief Reservoir
19005 SW Highway 156Jetmore, Kansas 67854
(620) 253-8464