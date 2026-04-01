Spooktacular Family Fun Day at HorseThief Reservoir (Jetmore, Kan.)

Grab your costumes and join us for a spooktacular day!

Campers, decorate your sites and stock up on candy because Trick-or-Treating on the campgrounds is from 2 to 4 p.m.

Not camping? No problem! Businesses, clubs, and residents are welcome to join our FREE Trunk-or-Treat if they call the office to sign up!

Games, inflatables, train rides, face painting and more will be from 2 to 6 p.m. For unlimited play, purchase a $15 wristband.

Wild West Zombie Laser Tag starts at 6 p.m.!

The Park/Reservoir is open 24 hrs a day.