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Stewarding the Plains: Soil Restoration on Generational Ranches

Stewarding the Plains: Soil Restoration on Generational Ranches

Join the Quivira Coalition near Perryton, TX for an in-field workshop exploring how bale grazing, biochar, compost additions, and intensive grazing can exemplify the Long Arroyo Land and Cattle Company’s motto of “stewardship from the soil up.” Participants will tour active restoration sites and learn about in-field monitoring methods to assess changes.
The workshop will highlight how Laura Burandt, the next generation of land steward at Long Arroyo, is balancing tradition with innovation to sustain ranching livelihoods, improve forage production, and restore ecological function.
This workshop will be a time to network and learn from each other, whether you’re an experienced rancher interested in learning about bale grazing in the area, a student just starting out, or a technical professional interested in exploring approaches for monitoring soil health.

Long Arroyo Land and Cattle Company
09:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Quivira Coalition
communications@quiviracoalition.org
Long Arroyo Land and Cattle Company
communications@quiviracoalition.org
https://quiviracoalition.org/events/stewarding-the-plains/