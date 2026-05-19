Storytime - Brush With Art

**Paint with Bunnies!** Come join us for the CUTEST, most giggle-filled painting day ever! Little artists will get to paint, play, and hang out with sweet, fluffy bunnies hopping around! **What’s the fun?** Easy, kid-friendly painting (we’ll help every step!) Gentle bunnies to pet and love Adorable photo moments Yummy snacks & drinks Perfect for toddlers + little kiddos! No experience needed—just bring smiles and get ready for lots of “aww!” moments Date: May 23rd Time: 10am Location: Brush With Art - New Location Spots are limited, so grab yours soon! Tag a friend who should bring their little one! #BunnyFun #ToddlerActivities #CuteDayOut #PaintAndPlay