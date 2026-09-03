Taken By The Sky to perform in Pampa, TX



For Immediate Release

Taken By the Sky

in Pampa, TX on September 15, 2026

Live On Stage, Inc. and Pampa Community Concert Association announces

Fleetwood Mac Tribute as part of their 2026-2027 Concert Season

PAMPA, Tex. – (August 25, 2026) – Fleetwood Mac Tribute, Taken By the Sky will perform live in concert at M.K. Brown Auditorium in Pampa on Tuesday, September 15, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. Season tickets for the concert series are $35 for adults, $50 for a couple, and $5 for students (grades 6-12). Single adult tickets for this performance are $10. Children/Students are admitted free with adult ticket holder. Season subscriptions include reciprocal tickets for concerts in Borger and Plainview, Texas. For more information call 806-665-9432. Visit www.liveinpampa.com for videos of all of this season’s artists.

"Taken by the Sky captures essence of Fleetwood Mac…" - Lance Masterson, Polk Country Itemized Observer

Step back in time and experience the thrill of Fleetwood Mac’s golden era with Taken By The Sky. Capturing the spirit of Fleetwood Mac’s iconic years, the band offers audiences a truly immersive and authentic performance, complete with soaring harmonies, skillful musicianship, and a dynamic stage presence. Representing the music known & loved by millions, the 6-piece band fronted by the remarkable Jessa Campbell, whose vocal likeness and stage presence create a mesmerizing tribute to Stevie Nicks, transports fans straight into Fleetwood Mac’s heyday with iconic songs like "Landslide," "Rhiannon," "Chain," and many more.

Click Here To View A Video Of Taken By the Sky.

The Pampa Community Concert Association has been presenting internationally acclaimed artists to the community since 1944. This all-volunteer nonprofit organization is committed to enriching the cultural life in the Texas Panhandle through live performances. Thanks to the generosity of Patrons and Corporate Members, these concerts can be offered at affordable, family friendly prices.

Tickets may be purchased at the door 30 minutes prior to the concert, by mailing checks to PCCA, 808 W. Francis Ave #129, Pampa, TX 79065, or at Pampa Pack n Mail M-F 10-5.

Live On Stage, Inc. provides excellent, affordable, entertainment attractions and support services to an American community of concert presenters. For more information, visit www.LiveOnStage.biz.

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To request a hi-res photo, schedule an interview or further information about this artist contact

Joey Boone, Press/Publicity, at (615) 672-7060 or by E-mail joey@liveonstage.biz

