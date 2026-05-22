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Tee Off for Tatas Golf Tournament

Tee Off for Tatas Golf Tournament

Street Volkswagen presents the 6th Annual Tee Off for Tatas Golf Tournament June 20 at Comanche Trail. Shotgun start is at 9 a.m. Event benefits Panhandle Breast Health.

Comanche Trail Golf Complex
$500 per 4-person team
09:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Panhandle Breast Health
806-331-4710
pbhadmin@panhandlebreasthealth.org
http://www.panhandlebreasthealth.org

Artist Group Info

judy@pbh-ama.org
Comanche Trail Golf Complex
4200 S Grand
Amarillo, Texas 79103
806-378-4281