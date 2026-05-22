Tee Off for Tatas Golf Tournament
Tee Off for Tatas Golf Tournament
Street Volkswagen presents the 6th Annual Tee Off for Tatas Golf Tournament June 20 at Comanche Trail. Shotgun start is at 9 a.m. Event benefits Panhandle Breast Health.
Comanche Trail Golf Complex
$500 per 4-person team
09:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Panhandle Breast Health
806-331-4710
pbhadmin@panhandlebreasthealth.org
Artist Group Info
judy@pbh-ama.org
Comanche Trail Golf Complex
4200 S GrandAmarillo, Texas 79103
806-378-4281