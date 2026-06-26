The 8th Annual Back to School Barrio Bash Horseshoe Tournament & School Supply Drive will be held on Sunday, August 16, 2026, at El Alamo Park. Now in its eighth year, the Barrio Bash has become one of the Eastside barrio's largest annual community events, bringing families together to celebrate while helping children prepare for the new school year.

The community event begins at 1:00 p.m., with the horseshoe tournament starting at 12:30 p.m. Families can enjoy games, face painting, jump houses, music by Moonlighting Productions, free haircuts for kids, hygiene bags, self-defense demonstrations, mental health awareness resources, and many other family-friendly activities. Free hot dogs will be served beginning at 1:15 p.m. while supplies last.

Backpacks and school supplies will be distributed at 2:00 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last, and children must be present to receive them. Scholarships will also be awarded by the local Crewmunity group in honor of Harvey Suarez through the Heart of a Warrior Memorial Scholarship.

Bring your lawn chairs, invite your family and friends, and join us for a day of community, fun, and giving back.