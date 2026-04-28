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The Amarillo Symphony presents Beethoven’s Sixth

The Amarillo Symphony presents Beethoven’s Sixth

Experience the pastoral beauty of Beethoven’s Sixth, alongside the English folk melodies of Vaughan Williams and a virtuoso marimba spectacular with the Symphony’s very own Ryan Boehme.

Ryan Boehme, percussion
George Jackson, conductor

REPERTOIRE:

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Norfolk Rhapsody No. 2
WT Composition Winner
Kevin Puts: Marimba Concerto
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 (Pastoral)

Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts
Tickets start at $27
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM, every day through Mar 13, 2027.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Amarillo Symphony
8063768782
info@amarillosymphony.org
https://www.amarillosymphony.org/
Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts
500 S. Buchanan
Amarillo, Texas 79101
(806) 378-4297
https://www.amarillociviccenter.com/