The Amarillo Symphony presents Beethoven’s Sixth

Experience the pastoral beauty of Beethoven’s Sixth, alongside the English folk melodies of Vaughan Williams and a virtuoso marimba spectacular with the Symphony’s very own Ryan Boehme.

Ryan Boehme, percussion

George Jackson, conductor

REPERTOIRE:

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Norfolk Rhapsody No. 2

WT Composition Winner

Kevin Puts: Marimba Concerto

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 (Pastoral)