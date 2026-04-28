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The Amarillo Symphony presents Gershwin, and all that Jazz!

The Amarillo Symphony presents Gershwin, and all that Jazz!

Enjoy the dazzling jazz rhythms of Gershwin’s Piano Concerto in F with Grammy-award winning pianist Michelle Cann, followed by the bustling charm of An American in Paris.

Michelle Cann, piano
George Jackson, conductor

REPERTOIRE:

Carlos Simon: Four Black American Dances
George Gershwin: Piano Concerto in F
Dmitri Shostakovich: Suite for Variety Orchestra
George Gershwin: An American in Paris

Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts
Tickets start at $27
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM, every day through Jan 16, 2027.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Amarillo Symphony
8063768782
info@amarillosymphony.org
https://www.amarillosymphony.org/
Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts
500 S. Buchanan
Amarillo, Texas 79101
(806) 378-4297
https://www.amarillociviccenter.com/