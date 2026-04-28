The Amarillo Symphony presents Gershwin, and all that Jazz!

Enjoy the dazzling jazz rhythms of Gershwin’s Piano Concerto in F with Grammy-award winning pianist Michelle Cann, followed by the bustling charm of An American in Paris.

Michelle Cann, piano

George Jackson, conductor

REPERTOIRE:

Carlos Simon: Four Black American Dances

George Gershwin: Piano Concerto in F

Dmitri Shostakovich: Suite for Variety Orchestra

George Gershwin: An American in Paris