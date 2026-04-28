© 2026
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Amarillo Symphony presents Happy Holiday Pops

The Amarillo Symphony presents Happy Holiday Pops

Come enjoy your favorite holiday music with family and friends. A sparkling celebration with carols, classics, and a sing-along – an Amarillo holiday tradition!

We are honored to host a HEROES NIGHT with FREE tickets for Veterans and First Responders at our HAPPY Holiday Pops concert!
HEROES NIGHT will be on Friday, December 18 at 7:30pm* in the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts.

Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts
Tickets start at $27
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM, every day through Dec 19, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Amarillo Symphony
8063768782
info@amarillosymphony.org
https://www.amarillosymphony.org/
Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts
500 S. Buchanan
Amarillo, Texas 79101
(806) 378-4297
https://www.amarillociviccenter.com/