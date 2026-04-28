The Amarillo Symphony presents Happy Holiday Pops
The Amarillo Symphony presents Happy Holiday Pops
Come enjoy your favorite holiday music with family and friends. A sparkling celebration with carols, classics, and a sing-along – an Amarillo holiday tradition!
We are honored to host a HEROES NIGHT with FREE tickets for Veterans and First Responders at our HAPPY Holiday Pops concert!
HEROES NIGHT will be on Friday, December 18 at 7:30pm* in the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts.
Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts
Tickets start at $27
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM, every day through Dec 19, 2026.
Event Supported By
The Amarillo Symphony
8063768782
info@amarillosymphony.org
Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts
500 S. BuchananAmarillo, Texas 79101
(806) 378-4297