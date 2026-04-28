The Amarillo Symphony presents Happy Holiday Pops
The Amarillo Symphony presents Happy Holiday Pops
Come enjoy your favorite holiday music with family and friends. A sparkling celebration with carols, classics, and a sing-along – an Amarillo holiday tradition!
Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts
Tickets start at $27
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Sat, 19 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
The Amarillo Symphony
8063768782
info@amarillosymphony.org
Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts
500 S. BuchananAmarillo, Texas 79101
(806) 378-4297