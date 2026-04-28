The Amarillo Symphony presents Made in America: Celebrate 250!

Celebrate the nation’s 250th anniversary with a vibrant celebration of American composers, featuring a dazzling new trumpet concerto, and the iconic, hopeful spirit of Copland’s Symphony No. 3.

Rossitza Goza & Evgeny Zvonnikov, violin

Mary Elizabeth Bowden, trumpet

George Jackson, conductor

REPERTOIRE:

John Adams: Short Ride in a Fast Machine

Steve Reich: Duet

Brittany Green: Testify!

Jeff Scott: “Athena” concerto for trumpet and orchestra

Aaron Copland: Symphony No. 3