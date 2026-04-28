The Amarillo Symphony presents Made in America: Celebrate 250!
The Amarillo Symphony presents Made in America: Celebrate 250!
Celebrate the nation’s 250th anniversary with a vibrant celebration of American composers, featuring a dazzling new trumpet concerto, and the iconic, hopeful spirit of Copland’s Symphony No. 3.
Rossitza Goza & Evgeny Zvonnikov, violin
Mary Elizabeth Bowden, trumpet
George Jackson, conductor
REPERTOIRE:
John Adams: Short Ride in a Fast Machine
Steve Reich: Duet
Brittany Green: Testify!
Jeff Scott: “Athena” concerto for trumpet and orchestra
Aaron Copland: Symphony No. 3
Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts
Tickets start at $27
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM, every day through Oct 24, 2026.
Event Supported By
The Amarillo Symphony
8063768782
info@amarillosymphony.org
Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts
500 S. BuchananAmarillo, Texas 79101
(806) 378-4297