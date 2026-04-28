© 2026
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Amarillo Symphony presents Made in America: Celebrate 250!

The Amarillo Symphony presents Made in America: Celebrate 250!

Celebrate the nation’s 250th anniversary with a vibrant celebration of American composers, featuring a dazzling new trumpet concerto, and the iconic, hopeful spirit of Copland’s Symphony No. 3.

Rossitza Goza & Evgeny Zvonnikov, violin
Mary Elizabeth Bowden, trumpet
George Jackson, conductor

REPERTOIRE:

John Adams: Short Ride in a Fast Machine
Steve Reich: Duet
Brittany Green: Testify!
Jeff Scott: “Athena” concerto for trumpet and orchestra
Aaron Copland: Symphony No. 3

Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts
Tickets start at $27
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM, every day through Oct 24, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Amarillo Symphony
8063768782
info@amarillosymphony.org
https://www.amarillosymphony.org/
Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts
500 S. Buchanan
Amarillo, Texas 79101
(806) 378-4297
https://www.amarillociviccenter.com/