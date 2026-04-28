© 2026
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Amarillo Symphony presents Mahler’s First

The Amarillo Symphony presents Mahler’s First

Feel the might of a gigantic brass section in this unique collaboration with the WT Trumpet Studio with trumpet professors William Takacs and David Lough, before the titanic triumph of Mahler’s First Symphony.

WTAMU Trumpet Studio
George Jackson, conductor

REPERTORIE:

Nicky Sohn: World Premiere Commission
Leoš Janáček: Sinfonietta
Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 1

Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts
Tickets start at $27
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM, every day through Feb 27, 2027.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Amarillo Symphony
8063768782
info@amarillosymphony.org
https://www.amarillosymphony.org/
Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts
500 S. Buchanan
Amarillo, Texas 79101
(806) 378-4297
https://www.amarillociviccenter.com/