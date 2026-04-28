The Amarillo Symphony presents Mahler’s First

Feel the might of a gigantic brass section in this unique collaboration with the WT Trumpet Studio with trumpet professors William Takacs and David Lough, before the titanic triumph of Mahler’s First Symphony.

WTAMU Trumpet Studio

George Jackson, conductor

REPERTORIE:

Nicky Sohn: World Premiere Commission

Leoš Janáček: Sinfonietta

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 1