The Amarillo Symphony presents Mahler’s First
The Amarillo Symphony presents Mahler’s First
Feel the might of a gigantic brass section in this unique collaboration with the WT Trumpet Studio with trumpet professors William Takacs and David Lough, before the titanic triumph of Mahler’s First Symphony.
WTAMU Trumpet Studio
George Jackson, conductor
REPERTORIE:
Nicky Sohn: World Premiere Commission
Leoš Janáček: Sinfonietta
Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 1
Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts
Tickets start at $27
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM, every day through Feb 27, 2027.
Event Supported By
The Amarillo Symphony
8063768782
info@amarillosymphony.org
Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts
500 S. BuchananAmarillo, Texas 79101
(806) 378-4297