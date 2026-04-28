The Amarillo Symphony presents Pomp and Circumstance
The Amarillo Symphony presents Pomp and Circumstance
Join Principal Horn Guglielmo Manfredi for the Glière Concerto, and witness the talent of our Youth Symphony in a special Side by Side Project – celebrate the pomp and majesty of Sir Edward Elgar with the Amarillo Master Chorale.
Guglielmo Manfredi, horn
Emily Pulley, mezzo-soprano
George Jackson, conductor
ASYO Youth Symphony
Amarillo Master Chorale
REPERTOIRE:
Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance Marches No. 1 and No. 4
Reinhold Glière: Horn Concerto
Edward Elgar: The Music Makers
Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts
Tickets start at $27
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM, every day through Nov 21, 2026.
Event Supported By
The Amarillo Symphony
8063768782
info@amarillosymphony.org
Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts
500 S. BuchananAmarillo, Texas 79101
(806) 378-4297