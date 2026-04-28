The Amarillo Symphony presents Pomp and Circumstance

Join Principal Horn Guglielmo Manfredi for the Glière Concerto, and witness the talent of our Youth Symphony in a special Side by Side Project – celebrate the pomp and majesty of Sir Edward Elgar with the Amarillo Master Chorale.

Guglielmo Manfredi, horn

Emily Pulley, mezzo-soprano

George Jackson, conductor

ASYO Youth Symphony

Amarillo Master Chorale

REPERTOIRE:

Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance Marches No. 1 and No. 4

Reinhold Glière: Horn Concerto

Edward Elgar: The Music Makers