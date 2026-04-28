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The Amarillo Symphony presents Pomp and Circumstance

The Amarillo Symphony presents Pomp and Circumstance

Join Principal Horn Guglielmo Manfredi for the Glière Concerto, and witness the talent of our Youth Symphony in a special Side by Side Project – celebrate the pomp and majesty of Sir Edward Elgar with the Amarillo Master Chorale.

Guglielmo Manfredi, horn
Emily Pulley, mezzo-soprano
George Jackson, conductor
ASYO Youth Symphony
Amarillo Master Chorale

REPERTOIRE:

Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance Marches No. 1 and No. 4
Reinhold Glière: Horn Concerto
Edward Elgar: The Music Makers

Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts
Tickets start at $27
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM, every day through Nov 21, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Amarillo Symphony
8063768782
info@amarillosymphony.org
https://www.amarillosymphony.org/
Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts
500 S. Buchanan
Amarillo, Texas 79101
(806) 378-4297
https://www.amarillociviccenter.com/