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The Amarillo Symphony presents: Tchaikovsky’s Fourth

The Amarillo Symphony presents: Tchaikovsky’s Fourth

Open the season with the lyrical beauty of Barber’s Violin Concerto, followed by the explosive passion of Tchaikovsky’s Fourth Symphony.

Aubree Oliverson, violin
George Jackson, conductor

REPERTOIRE:

Alex Berko: Look Up
Samuel Barber: Violin Concerto
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 4

Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts
Tickets start at $27
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM, every day through Sep 19, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Amarillo Symphony
8063768782
info@amarillosymphony.org
https://www.amarillosymphony.org/
Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts
500 S. Buchanan
Amarillo, Texas 79101
(806) 378-4297
https://www.amarillociviccenter.com/