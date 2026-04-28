The Amarillo Symphony presents Verdi Requiem

Witness the most dramatic choral work ever written as we close the season with Verdi’s monumental Requiem, featuring the Amarillo Master Chorale and our very own ‘Pavarotti of the Panhandle’ Eric Barry, who is joined by a stellar cast of soloists.

Marina Costa-Jackson, soprano

Raehann Bryce-Davis, mezzo-soprano

Eric Barry, tenor

David Crawford, bass

George Jackson, conductor

Amarillo Master Chorale

REPERTOIRE:

Giuseppe Verdi: Requiem