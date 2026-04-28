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The Amarillo Symphony presents Verdi Requiem

The Amarillo Symphony presents Verdi Requiem

Witness the most dramatic choral work ever written as we close the season with Verdi’s monumental Requiem, featuring the Amarillo Master Chorale and our very own ‘Pavarotti of the Panhandle’ Eric Barry, who is joined by a stellar cast of soloists.

Marina Costa-Jackson, soprano
Raehann Bryce-Davis, mezzo-soprano
Eric Barry, tenor
David Crawford, bass
George Jackson, conductor
Amarillo Master Chorale

REPERTOIRE:

Giuseppe Verdi: Requiem

Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts
Tickets start at $27
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM, every day through Apr 24, 2027.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Amarillo Symphony
8063768782
info@amarillosymphony.org
https://www.amarillosymphony.org/
Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts
500 S. Buchanan
Amarillo, Texas 79101
(806) 378-4297
https://www.amarillociviccenter.com/