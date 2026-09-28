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The BIG Cheese Community Cook Off (Amarillo)

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The BIG Cheese Community Cook Off (Amarillo)

The Big Cheese is The Hope & Healing Place’s biggest fundraiser of the year, bringing our community together for a day full of great food, fun, and friendly competition. All while supporting free grief programs for children, families, and individuals in our community. Come hungry, bring your friends, and help us turn a fun day out into HOPE for those who need it most!!

Tickets are $30, and kids under 13 get in free.
Your ticket isn’t just admission to a fun event—it’s a way to help heal hearts and provide hope to those in need.

Amarillo Art Institute
$30
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Hope and Healing Place
806-371-8998 ext 7
laurie.howard@hhpamarillo.org
https://www.hopeandhealingplace.org/
Amarillo Art Institute
3701 Plains Blvd. Ste. 117
Amarillo, Texas 79102
8063548802
director@amarilloartinstitute.org
artsinthesunset.org