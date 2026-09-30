The Big Texas Little Film Tour @ Boomtober Fest 💥 Grand Kick-Off Event

Join us for Texan-made short films, bites, and good company before the burn-out contest!

Free Entry / Donation-Based

5 p.m. Tour Kickoff

At The Ranch

425 N Main St

6 p.m. Short Film Program

8 p.m. Burn-out Contest

Texas filmmaking is having a renaissance, and we want you to be a part of it.

The Big Texas Little Film Tour is a traveling showcase featuring the best & brightest work from emerging Lone Star State filmmakers. We visit honky tonks, county fairs, small town theaters, and unconventional venues to make sure our state’s film community is as big and broad as Texas.

Our program of independent short films will take you through thunderstorms, rural pastures, quiet rebellion, & Latin jazz soirées repping the vastness of Texas and all the folks who call it home.

After the screenings, we’ll have a talkback with the filmmakers where we discuss all things homegrown moviemaking. Can’t wait to see y’all there!