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The Lightfoot Family Band

The Lightfoot Family Band

Are they folk? Bluegrass? Old Timey? All at once or neither? We are letting you be the judge of that. They are however one born and raised Okie boy and one Swedish girl, now okiefied by marriage. The Lightfoot Family Band is originality, along with a massive love and respect for the people who were on the airways, on or off the Grand Ol’ Opry stage in the heyday of the 40’s and 50’s. Not to mention an unconditional admiration for the people on the farms and from the hills who put their feelings and thoughts to music centuries ago.
You can join in the fun at the historic Woody Guthrie Folk Music Center, the old Harris Drugswhere Woody worked in the 1930's

The Woody Guthrie Folk Music Center
$5 at door
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 17 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Woody Guthrie Folk Music Center a 501 (c) (3) organization
http://www.woodyguthriepampatx.com

Artist Group Info

Lightfoot Family Band
https://lightfootfamilyband.wordpress.com/
The Woody Guthrie Folk Music Center
320 S Cuyler
Pampa, Texas 79065
806 655 0883
michaelsinks@hotmail.com
http://woodyguthriepampatx.com