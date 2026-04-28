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The Prairie Dogs - 50th Anniversary show (feat. Randy Palmer) - LIVE IN AMARILLO

The Prairie Dogs - 50th Anniversary show (feat. Randy Palmer) - LIVE IN AMARILLO

Don't miss THE PRAIRIE DOGS, live in Amarillo -- celebrating FIFTY YEARS! All the dogs will be there! This will be a one-of-a-kind night full of history, jams and good vibes. SPREAD THE WORD! This iconic, Amarillo supergroup is fixin' to make your year!

Westminster Presbyterian: The Church in Austin Park
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026

Event Supported By

Westminster Presbyterian Church

Artist Group Info

jennyinzerillo@gmail.com
Westminster Presbyterian: The Church in Austin Park
2525 Wimberly Rd.
Amarlllo,
(806) 359-4781
annaf@wpcama.com
https://www.wpcama.com/