The Prairie Dogs - 50th Anniversary show (feat. Randy Palmer) - LIVE IN AMARILLO
The Prairie Dogs - 50th Anniversary show (feat. Randy Palmer) - LIVE IN AMARILLO
Don't miss THE PRAIRIE DOGS, live in Amarillo -- celebrating FIFTY YEARS! All the dogs will be there! This will be a one-of-a-kind night full of history, jams and good vibes. SPREAD THE WORD! This iconic, Amarillo supergroup is fixin' to make your year!
Westminster Presbyterian: The Church in Austin Park
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026
Event Supported By
Westminster Presbyterian Church
Artist Group Info
jennyinzerillo@gmail.com
Westminster Presbyterian: The Church in Austin Park
2525 Wimberly Rd.Amarlllo,
(806) 359-4781
annaf@wpcama.com