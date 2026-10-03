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[LIVE MUSIC] Tom Buechi @ The Toppled Turtle, (Dumas, Texas)

[LIVE MUSIC] Tom Buechi @ The Toppled Turtle, (Dumas, Texas)

Cold drinks and live music from Tom Buechi at Toppled Turtle Brewing Company in Dumas! Saturday, October 3, 8 PM to 10 PM. 102 E 7th St, Dumas, TX. No cover.

Toppled Turtle Brewery
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Loud and Heavy Booking
Grant.loudandheavybooking@gmail.com
https://www.loudandheavybooking.com/

Artist Group Info

Tom Buechi
Toppled Turtle Brewery
102 E. 7th Street
Dumas, 79029
(806) 421-6863
toppledturtlebrewing@gmail.com
https://www.toppledturtlebrewing.com/