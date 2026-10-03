[LIVE MUSIC] Tom Buechi @ The Toppled Turtle, (Dumas, Texas)
[LIVE MUSIC] Tom Buechi @ The Toppled Turtle, (Dumas, Texas)
Cold drinks and live music from Tom Buechi at Toppled Turtle Brewing Company in Dumas! Saturday, October 3, 8 PM to 10 PM. 102 E 7th St, Dumas, TX. No cover.
Toppled Turtle Brewery
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Loud and Heavy Booking
Grant.loudandheavybooking@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Tom Buechi
Toppled Turtle Brewery
102 E. 7th StreetDumas, 79029
(806) 421-6863
toppledturtlebrewing@gmail.com