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Truckin' at St. Andrew's: Geezers Gone Wild - LIVE IN CONCERT (Amarillo)

Truckin' at St. Andrew's: Geezers Gone Wild - LIVE IN CONCERT (Amarillo)

Join us in the courtyard for live music by Geezers Gone Wild that will set the perfect summer vibe, while a delicious lineup of food trucks keeps you fueled. Bring a chair and bring a friend—this event is open to all, and we’d love to see you there!

On the Menu:

  • Martha's Minis
  • Seolmate Korean Snack House
  • Family First Fry Bread
  • Tap Truck
St. Andrews Episcopal Church
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 5 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church
St. Andrews Episcopal Church
1601 Georgia
Amarillo, Texas 79102