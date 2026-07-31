Truckin' at St. Andrew's: Geezers Gone Wild - LIVE IN CONCERT (Amarillo)
Truckin' at St. Andrew's: Geezers Gone Wild - LIVE IN CONCERT (Amarillo)
Join us in the courtyard for live music by Geezers Gone Wild that will set the perfect summer vibe, while a delicious lineup of food trucks keeps you fueled. Bring a chair and bring a friend—this event is open to all, and we’d love to see you there!
On the Menu:
- Martha's Minis
- Seolmate Korean Snack House
- Family First Fry Bread
- Tap Truck
St. Andrews Episcopal Church
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 5 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church
St. Andrews Episcopal Church
1601 GeorgiaAmarillo, Texas 79102