Truckin’ on Rt. 66: Food Truck Fetival at St. Andrew's (Amarillo)

Don't miss this exciting Route 66 Festival event, featuring LIVE MUSIC and FOOD TRUCKS at St. Andrew's on the lawn. It's the return of "Truckin’ on the Patio & the Lawn." Stop by with some chairs, blankets, and friends to enjoy delicious fare from local food trucks, as well as the stylings of Ruth Ellen Lynch & Jazz Plus. There will be a large selection of food trucks, as well as beer on tap. All ages, everyone is welcome! Let's celebrate the 100 Year Centennial of our own Route 66!