Tucumcari Rawhide Days Celebration

Celebrate the old west, the new west and the great outdoors this summer at Tucumcari Rawhide Days*, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, June 19, 20, and 21. The three-day celebration includes live music, a junior livestock show, barrel racing, chuck wagon style breakfast, vendors selling their wares, arts and crafts demonstrations, food trucks and fun activities for the kids.

The idea for this western-themed event was born from the classic western tv show, “Rawhide,” starring a young Clint Eastwood and Tucumcari native Paul Brinegar, who played the ornery chuck wagon cook, “Wishbone.” Parts of the show were filmed in the Tucumcari area; cast and crew stayed in the motels in Tucumcari, becoming a part of the community. A New Mexico True event, Rawhide Days features live performers like “Mariachi Elvis” singing tunes from the King, as well as popular Mexican songs at the museum.

Events begin on Friday at the fairgrounds with a junior livestock show and barrel racing all weekend. On Saturday, the day’s events begin with free chuck wagon-style biscuit and gravy breakfast, and a parade starting at 9 a.m. All the vendors, booths, entertainment on the museum stage, and speakers will continue throughout the day, as well as kids’ activities. Activities at the fairgrounds begin in the afternoon.

At the fairgrounds, the livestock and barrel racing exhibitions are ongoing.

Saturday, June 20 will be a full day of activities at the Tucumcari Historical Museum (416 South Adams Street.) Events like the junior livestock show and barrel racing will take place at the Quay County Fairgrounds off Old Route 66 throughout the three days.

At the end of the day on Saturday around 4:00, the drawings for the Rawhide Raffle will take place. Raffle tickets will be on sale throughout Saturday to win hundreds of prizes worth thousands of dollars donated by local businesses and event vendors. You must be present to win.

Sunday starts with a cowboy church service. Other activities over the weekend include an art show with prizes, and a gun show, will be held at the Tucumcari Convention Center.

For more information contact Alan Daugherty at 575-760-5610 or go to the event website: tucumcarirawhidedays.com