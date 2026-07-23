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Tumbleweed Takeover at the Finney County Fair

Tumbleweed Takeover at the Finney County Fair

Join us Friday, July 24th at the Finney County Fair for an afternoon and evening of live music featuring local and regional artists. From country and bluegrass to blues and folk, there's something for everyone.

Lineup:
﻿﻿3:00 PM - Joey Dean
﻿﻿4:00 PM - Steven Bankey & The Flatland Band
﻿﻿5:30 PM - The Cottonwoods
﻿﻿6:30 PM - Voodoo Blue
﻿﻿7:30 PM - The Haymakers
﻿﻿9:00 PM - Open Jam

Don't miss a day of great music, great company, and summer fun. We can't wait to see you there!

Finney County Fairgrounds
03:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 24 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

The Tumbleweed Music Festival
Finney County Fairgrounds
209 Lake Ave
Garden City, Kansas 67846
620-272-3844
ssiebert@finneycounty.org
https://www.finneycounty.org/161/Fairgrounds