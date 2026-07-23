Tumbleweed Takeover at the Finney County Fair

Join us Friday, July 24th at the Finney County Fair for an afternoon and evening of live music featuring local and regional artists. From country and bluegrass to blues and folk, there's something for everyone.

Lineup:

﻿﻿3:00 PM - Joey Dean

﻿﻿4:00 PM - Steven Bankey & The Flatland Band

﻿﻿5:30 PM - The Cottonwoods

﻿﻿6:30 PM - Voodoo Blue

﻿﻿7:30 PM - The Haymakers

﻿﻿9:00 PM - Open Jam

Don't miss a day of great music, great company, and summer fun. We can't wait to see you there!