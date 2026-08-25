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TUSKEGEE TRIBUTE: Benefit at Texas Air & Space Museum - 9/12/26 (Amarillo)

TUSKEGEE TRIBUTE: Benefit at Texas Air & Space Museum - 9/12/26 (Amarillo)

PARTY LIKE IT'S 1945! Hangar Dance & Dinner celebrating the World War II service of the Tuskegee Airmen which changed the war and changed the world.

Help us welcome the Commemorative Air Force Warbirds on Saturday - Sep 12 & Sunday - Sep 13, including The B-29 "FiFi", the B-24 "Diamond Lil" and 2 training aircraft the PT-13 Stearman & the AT-6 Texan, both used by the Tuskegee Airmen before going overseas to fly the pursuit planes - especially the PT-51 Mustang.

The Tuskegee Airmen escorted the B-17 and B-24 bombers safely over & out of Germany, allowing the bombers to complete their missions. The P-51 Mustang gave the Airmen the distance out and back, so that they never lost a bomber. Their skill and bravery changed the war and changed the world.

Live Jazz from Ruth Ellen Lynch & Jazz Plus.

For more information, call 806.640.2966.

Texas Air and Space Museum at Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport
$60.00 for Active Military / Veterans ; $75.00 General Admission
06:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Texas Air and Space Museum
806-335-9159
annscam@arn.net

Artist Group Info

https://www.texasairandspacemuseum.org/
Texas Air and Space Museum at Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport
10001 American Drive
Amarillo, Texas 79111
806-665-4627
annscam@arn.net
www.texasairandspacemuseum.org