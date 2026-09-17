United Way of Dodge City campaign kickoff

Kick off United Way of Dodge City’s 2026-2027 campaign with us, then stick around to watch the Dodge City Red Demons as they take on the Great Bend Panthers on Senior Night, Friday, Oct. 2!

Join us for an evening of community, food and football! Enjoy a hotdog, chips and a drink on us.

Tailgating starts at 5:45 p.m. and the game will kick off at 7 p.m.

This year United Way of Dodge City is celebrating 80 years of living united in the southwest Kansas community. Free-will donations welcome.