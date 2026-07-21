Van Morrison's "Moondance" ~ Full Album Performance feat. The Repeat Offenders & Friends (w/ Mike Fuller) @ Chalice Abbey

We've been talking about this for quite a while now, and it's finally here! The Repeat Offenders and Friends bring you the 3rd installment of our Classic Album series. This time around it's Van Morrison's Moondance from start to finish! The Friends this time are Byron Williamson on bass, Lance Allen on drums and a horn section!! Ed Ritty and our own Chuck Fisher on saxophones! We will do 2 shows- Saturday, August 8 at 7pm, and a matinee on Sunday, August 9 at 3pm. We'll have the usual refreshments, and the Fair Trade Store will be open for your shopping pleasure. We suggest that you come early to get your seat- the las time around we were forced to turn people away, and we hate doing that. DO NOT MISS THIS ONE!